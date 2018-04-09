Cardi B Recalls Getting Butt Injections and Being in a Gang

There isn't a lot that scares Cardi B—not even getting illegal butt injections or being in a gang.

The 25-year-old rapper opened up about both in the May issue of GQ.

According to the magazine, Cardi B got the injections when she was 21. The "Bodak Yellow" artist went to a basement apartment in Queens, New York where she paid $800 to have a woman inject her butt with fillers.

"They don't numb your ass with anything," she told the magazine. "It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days."

Cardi B told the publication she wanted a bigger butt because her boyfriend at the time had cheated on her with a woman who "had a fat, big ass." She also noticed her colleagues with bigger bums made more money stripping than she did.

After getting the procedure, the "Bartier Cartier" star planned on going in for a touch-up; however, the woman that gave her the fillers was suddenly unavailable.

"But by the time I was gonna go get it, the lady got locked up 'cause she's supposedly killed somebody," she told GQ. "Well, somebody died on her table."