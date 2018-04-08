Cardi B on Her Pregnancy Reveal: ''The Love I Am Receiving Is Overwhelming''

It's time for a Cardi baby party!

After months of speculation, Cardi B revealed to the world during an appearance on Saturday Night Live that she was expecting her first child with fiancé Offset.

Less than 24 hours after the baby bump reveal, the rapper, whose first studio album Invasion of Privacy debuted on Friday, is taking to social media to thank her fans and well-wishers, especially music superstar Rihanna, who had given the expectant mother a shout out after news broke.

Along with a screen shot of her baby-bumping SNL performance, the chart-topping 25-year-old, wrote on Instagram, "The love I’m receiving is overwhelming! I can’t thank you enough for always finding the time to share your support!! Thank you a million times @badgalriri."