Everything We Know About Beyonce's Long-Awaited Return to the Stage

by Corinne Heller | Mon., Apr. 9, 2018 5:00 AM
It has been more than a year since a pregnant Beyoncé wowed fans with a show-stopping set at the 2017 Grammy Awards, which marked her most recent onstage performance.
Now a mother of three, having welcomed twins, Bey will make her big comeback this year with a highly anticipated—and belated—headlining set at Coachella, as well as a second tour with husband Jay-Z.
Coachella 2018: Beyoncé had saddened fans last year when she pulled out of performing at the music event due to her pregnancy. She will take the stage at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, starting this upcoming weekend. And there's even talk of a possible Destiny's Child reunion there!
Coachella Diet: No Master Cleanse for this one, but the singer has been on a strict diet ahead of her major comeback at Coachella; she revealed in March she has gone vegan.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
On the Run II Tour: Beyoncé and Jay-Z's co-headlining tour begins in June in Cardiff in the U.K.
Copying Kim and Kanye? On March 12, Beyoncé shared a promotional photo for the tour. The pic shows Jay-Z riding a motorcycle, with her appearing behind him. Some people on social media drew comparisons to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in his "Bound 2" music video.
Jamaica-Me-Crazy-in-Love: In recent weeks, Jay and Bey have been spotted in Jamaica, filming what appears to be content for the tour. The two did ride a motorcycle together and were also shown getting cozy on a chair on the beach. After a challenging time for the couple, guess we can prepare for some sizzling onstage chemistry!
