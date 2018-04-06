Kendall Jenner Is a Sophisticated It Girl and More Best Dressed Stars

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 5:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Best Dressed, Kendall Jenner

Best Image / BACKGRID

In case you missed it, celebrities did not hold back this week.

Leopard printed outwear, new suiting (See: Kendall Jenner), metallic accessories, golden dresses, maternity must-haves—the beginning of spring to off to great start. Now, it's just about selecting the trends that work for your closet, so you can be on trend all season.

Are you in need of staples like Karlie Kloss' classic turtleneck? Or, are you on the search for the perfect spring dress? Lupita Nyong'o's multicolored, strapless dress might be the answer.

Either way, celebrity style is the perfect inspiration for a wardrobe that will keep your outfits in the limelight.

Photos

Coachella Outfit Ideas, Based on Your Favorite Headliner

Check out the best dressed stars of the week below! 

ESC: Best Dressed, Kristin Cavallari

Gotham/GC Images

Kristin Cavallari

The Uncommon James designer takes her style to the next level with a leopard print coat and square-shaped hoops.

ESC: Best Dressed, Lupita Nyongo

Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Lupita N'yongo

The Black Panther star is a spring dream with sparkling accessories and three-toned dress.

ESC: Naomie Harris, Best Dressed

Steve Cohn/REX/Shutterstock

Naomie Harris

The actress gives her interpretation of a golden goddess and it's amazing.

Article continues below

ESC: Emily Blunt, Best Dressed

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Emily Blunt

This star looks regal in a soft pink and red velvet dress.

ESC: Chrissy Teigen, Best Dressed

Jackson Lee / Splash News

Chrissy Teigen

The expecting mom demonstrates the benefit of adding a belt to a loose-fitting dress.

ESC: Best Dressed, Kendall Jenner

Best Image / BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner

The supermodel is chic in a form-fitting suit.

Article continues below

ESC: Chanel Iman, Best Dressed

Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Chanel Iman

The recent bride is casually stunning in a trench coat, straight-leg denim and a Tory Burch clutch.

ESC: Best Dressed, Karlie Kloss

BACKGRID

Karlie Kloss

The model keeps it classic in a black turtleneck, off-white pants and black pumps.

RELATED ARTICLE: Selena Gomez's Slumber Party Included $20 Matching PJs

RELATED ARTICLE: The Low-Key Look Selena Gomez Can't Stop Wearing

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion , Best Dressed , Lupita Nyong'o
Latest News
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle, Lucy Hale and More Are Loving This Trench Coat

ESC: Gal Gadot

How Gal Gadot Mixes $50 Shoes With Couture: Her Stylist Explains

ESC: Cardi B

Be Careful, Cardi B's Makeup Artist Just Changed the Game With These Tips

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens

The Ultimate Celebrity Shoe Guide to 2018 Music Festival Season

ESC: Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani Gives Spring Knitwear a Rock and Roll Twist

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid

Kim Kardashian's Hairstylist Shares a Snatched Space Buns Tutorial

ESC: Celebrity Ponytails

Gigi Hadid's Makeup Artist Makes Pastel Eye Shadow Look Easy

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.