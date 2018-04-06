Kendall Jenner Is a Sophisticated It Girl and More Best Dressed Stars

Best Image / BACKGRID
In case you missed it, celebrities did not hold back this week.
Leopard printed outwear, new suiting (See: Kendall Jenner), metallic accessories, golden dresses, maternity must-haves—the beginning of spring to off to great start. Now, it's just about selecting the trends that work for your closet, so you can be on trend all season.
Are you in need of staples like Karlie Kloss' classic turtleneck? Or, are you on the search for the perfect spring dress? Lupita Nyong'o's multicolored, strapless dress might be the answer.
Either way, celebrity style is the perfect inspiration for a wardrobe that will keep your outfits in the limelight.
Check out the best dressed stars of the week below!
Kristin Cavallari
The Uncommon James designer takes her style to the next level with a leopard print coat and square-shaped hoops.
Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Lupita N'yongo
The Black Panther star is a spring dream with sparkling accessories and three-toned dress.
Steve Cohn/REX/Shutterstock
Naomie Harris
The actress gives her interpretation of a golden goddess and it's amazing.
Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Emily Blunt
This star looks regal in a soft pink and red velvet dress.
Jackson Lee / Splash News
Chrissy Teigen
The expecting mom demonstrates the benefit of adding a belt to a loose-fitting dress.
Kendall Jenner
The supermodel is chic in a form-fitting suit.
Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Chanel Iman
The recent bride is casually stunning in a trench coat, straight-leg denim and a Tory Burch clutch.
Karlie Kloss
The model keeps it classic in a black turtleneck, off-white pants and black pumps.