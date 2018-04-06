Kendall Jenner Is a Sophisticated It Girl and More Best Dressed Stars

In case you missed it, celebrities did not hold back this week.

Leopard printed outwear, new suiting (See: Kendall Jenner), metallic accessories, golden dresses, maternity must-haves—the beginning of spring to off to great start. Now, it's just about selecting the trends that work for your closet, so you can be on trend all season.

Are you in need of staples like Karlie Kloss' classic turtleneck? Or, are you on the search for the perfect spring dress? Lupita Nyong'o's multicolored, strapless dress might be the answer.

Either way, celebrity style is the perfect inspiration for a wardrobe that will keep your outfits in the limelight.