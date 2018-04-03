Kendra Wilkinson Takes a Snow Day Amid Split Speculation

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 5:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Snow what?!

Kendra Wilkinson is hitting the slopes with the couple's son, Hank Baskett IV, one day after she got brutally honest about serious trouble in her marriage to Hank Baskett, hinting at a possible divorce via emotional social media posts. 

On Tuesday, the Kendra On Top star shared a smiling photo of herself and her first born wearing snowboarding gear atop a snowy mountain on her Instagram.

The mom of two also posted videos of herself and her 8-year-old son snowboarding down the mountain. Another snowy image shows the former Playboy playmate sticking out her tongue for the camera. 

While split rumors are busy swirling, neither Kendra nor Hank have announced an official end to their relationship, but many people the writing is on the wall (or the Instagram Story)...

Photos

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett's Romance Timeline

Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett IV

On Monday, Kendra took to Instagram with a teary message about the state of her marriage.

"10 years. I did everything I could, it wasn't good enough. I will always love him and my heart will always remain open for him," Kendra posted. "I believed in forever. I really did."

The 32-year-old continued, "Guess it's just not meant to be. I'm so scared but I have to get strong for my kids. I will."

She then added, "Thank you to all my friends and family for supporting me at the moment. Every little ounce of love helps. Thank you."

At the end of her video, she said, "I never thought I'd see the day, really. She also posted a picture from their wedding day and wrote "I believed."

In addition to taking to Instagram, she posted on Twitter, "Today will be the saddest, scariest day of my life. Today I will have to be the strongest I've ever been. Today, my rebirth begins."

"I need to love myself again, and I will," she wrote at one point. "Life is too precious."

 Kendra, who wed Hank in 2009, also shared Instagram images from what appeared to be a lawyer's office later on in the day.

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett

Instagram

In February, The Girls Next Door star admitted she and her husband were experiencing "marital problems"  after they were accused of faking their troubles to secure a seventh season of their WE tv show.

"1. How do u fake marital problems? Makes absolutely no sense," part of her Instagram post read at the time. "2. Yes we are having issues."

That claim is appearing to be quite accurate...

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett , Hank Baskett
Latest News
Kim Zolciak

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Photo of ''Crazy'' Heart Device 2 Years After Stroke

What's at Stake Financially for Channing & Jenna Dewan Tatum?

Hailey Baldwin, Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes' New Photo With Hailey Baldwin Has the Internet Talking

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Hollywood Film Awards

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Split: What Went Wrong?

Maci Bookout & Ryan Edwards Drama Continues

Are Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Headed Back to Court?

Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin Talks About Fourth Pregnancy and the Demanding Reality of Motherhood

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.