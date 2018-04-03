Dwayne Johnson Wants to Marry Frances McDormand

Dwayne Johnson has a major crush—and it started right around award season!

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, the Rampage actor revealed Frances McDormand holds a special place in his heart. Dwayne explained that Frances' interaction with his daughter, after she won a Golden Globe for her performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, sparked his crush.

Simone Garcia Johnson acted as the Golden Globe Ambassador for the ceremony in January, and one of her responsibilities was to usher the winners off stage after their acceptance speeches. However, what Frances did before and after her speech is what stood out to Dwayne.

"Frances wins the Golden Globe...and right before she speaks, she turns around and walks to the back of the stage and shakes Simone's hand out of the blue," Dwayne recalled. He also described the special moment Frances and Simone shared after her speech, saying, "As she's walking off, Frances grabs Simone's hand, and she has the Globe in [one] hand, she has Simone's hand in [her other] hand, and she kisses Simone's hand."