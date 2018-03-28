Maluma and Girlfriend Natalia Barulich Get Matching Bracelets With a Special Meaning

Matching tattoos? Check. Dog together? Check. What's next? Special mementos, maybe?

Maluma and Natalia Barulich are rocking matching diamond bracelets, and they have a special meaning.

The Guess model took to Instagram Story to share their new stunning accessory.

"Bulletproof love" she captioned the black and white photo which showcases the diamond encrusted bullet bracelet.

The couple also has an adorable Pomeranian named Julieta, who also has her own Instagram account full of cute photos of both Maluma and Barulich with the cute pup.

Recently, the pair got infinity signs on their left thumbs. The model recently shared a photo on Instagram of their permanent ink.