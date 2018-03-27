Who Bit Beyoncé? A List of Possible Suspects (and a Running List of Denials)

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Mar. 27, 2018 1:12 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tiffany Haddish, Beyonce, Instagram

Tiffany Haddish/Instagram

The Beyoncé bite mystery has taken over the world.

Tiffany Haddish sparked a social media frenzy on Monday when her interview with April's GQ magazine was released. During the interview, the Girls Trip actress shared more details about her night out at a party with Bey and Jay-Z in December 2017.

Haddish had previously talked about the experience, revealing how Bey shut down a woman for touching Jay-Z. In GQ, Haddish claimed that an unnamed actress bit Queen Bey in the face!

She recalled, "Near the end of the party, Beyoncé's at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, 'Did she really bite you?' She was like, 'Yeah.' I was like, 'She gonna get her ass beat tonight.' She was like, 'Tiffany, no. Don't do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.'"

Tiffany Haddish Claims a Drugged Out Actress Bit Beyoncé in the Face

After the interview was released, Twitter immediately tried to solve the mystery. Chrissy Teigen even tweeted, "I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face."

She then shared with her social media followers, "I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she....is the worst."

Teigen's followers then tried to guess who the mystery biter is. Gwyneth Paltrow? "No I love her!" Teigen replied.

So that means Paltrow is off the list of suspects.

Teigen then followed up her initial tweet and gave us all more clues about the biting culprit. "My initial guess was wrong. The real person? I *never* would have guessed. I'VE SAID TOO MUCH," the Lip Sync Battle co-host tweeted Monday. "Update it is NOT the person I think is the worst. IM DONE."

We can also cross Teigen herself off the list. She had to confirm to her husband John Legend she didn't bite Bey!

"You know how much shit I have said and done to famous people?? I had to verify with john it wasn't *me*," Teigen shared with her Twitter followers.

While appearing on the Today show Tuesday, Teigen addressed the biting incident and why she won't name names.

"The problem is I love everybody involved, so I'm like 'zip,'" she told co-hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb.

Sanaa Lathan and Sara Foster Both Deny Biting Beyoncé in the Face

Sarah Foster, Sanaa Lathan

Photo by JB Lacroix/ WireImage, Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

So now that we know it wasn't Paltrow or Teigen, who remains a suspect?

"Y'all are funny," Sanaa Lathan, who is thought to have attended the same party in December, tweeted Monday. "Under no circumstances did I bite Beyoncé and if I did it would've been a love bite."

Another celeb who took to social media to deny the biting claims is actress Sara Foster, who also reportedly attended the party.

"Flattering that anyone thinks I could get this close to Beyoncé," Foster wrote on Instagram.

And Haddish took to Twitter on Monday to deny that Taraji P. Henson bit Bey. "No it wasn't," Haddish replied to a Twitter user.

She didn't, however, reveal the name of the actress who did bite Bey, so this remains a mystery.

Who do you think bit Beyoncé? Sound off in the comments!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Beyoncé , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Roseanne Barr, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

7 Highlights From Roseanne Barr's Candid Interview With Howard Stern

Bethany Hamilton, Son, Tobias, Pregnant

Bethany Hamilton Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

Emily Blunt Shares Her and John Krasinski's Secret to Mixing Work With Marriage

ESC: Celeb Swimsuits for Your Body

The Ultimate Guide to Celebrity Swimsuits, Based on Your Body

Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson Thinks Divorcing Hank Baskett Is the ''Only Solution'' for Their Family

Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick Celebrates Her 36th Birthday With Aaron Rodgers—and Unicorn Tiaras

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Is Bringing Back Thong Heels—Thoughts?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.