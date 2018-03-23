Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and More Stars Who Proudly Promoted Their Pimples

Fri., Mar. 23, 2018

Justin Bieber, Acne

Instagram

Spring has officially begun and with every new season comes the hottest new trends, and this spring, Justin Bieber has declared that "pimples are in."

The Biebs took to his Instagram story to share a glimpse of his bumps and debut the hot new look.

Okay, it is not exactly en vogue, but the 24-year-old singer isn't wrong. He is joining the ranks of the many stars that are proudly sharing their acne struggles with the world.

Like every other human being, these celebrities have struggled with skin problems and are learning to embrace their imperfections, even under the sometimes harsh spotlight.

Photos

Celebs Who Embrace Their Blemishes

From Miley Cyrus to Mindy Kaling, check out the photos below to see how these stars practice self-love.

Justin Bieber, Acne

Instagram

Justin Bieber

This spring "pimples are in."

Miley Cyrus, Acne

Instagram

Miley Cyrus

The singer joked about her acne, saying, "when yiew match yo shirt."

Mindy Kaling, Acne

Instagram

Mindy Kaling

Unsurprisingly, The Office actress was able to make light of her acne. "That zit cream in your 30's life."

Lorde, Acne

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Lorde

In a tweet, the young singer told her followers to "remember flaws are ok," after she saw Photoshopped photos of herself.

Bethenny Frankel, Acne

Instagram

Bethenny Frankel

The Real Housewives star told her followers on Instagram that she "Made a new friend on tour!"

Brie Larson, Acne

Instagram/Laura Cavanaugh/WireImage

Brie Larson

This lady boss didn't let a blemish get in her way while on the red carpet. "When you're stressing/obsessing over a zit so you put on too much zit cream before bed and wake up to giant dry spot but you gotta get your photo taken anyway." 

Kendall Jenner, Acne

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Kendall Kenner

When the trolls tried to put the model down for her acne, she ignored the haters, telling fans to "never let that sh--t stop you!" 

Ashley Benson, Acne

Instagram

Ashley Benson

Like the Biebs, the Pretty Little Liars star shared a photo of her acne, joking that "it's the new trend."

In what ways do you practice self-love? Let us know in the comments below!

