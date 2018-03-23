George Clooney Writes Heartfelt Letter to Parkland Students: "You Make Me Proud of My Country Again"

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Mar. 23, 2018 6:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
2017 Toronto Film Festival, George Clooney

Michelle Quance/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

George Clooney wrote a letter to three student journalists from Parkland, Fla. and applauded Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school students for the work they've done surrounding March for Our Lives.

The three students—Emma Dowd, Lauren Newman and Rebecca Schneid—took over The Guardian's website on Friday to help run coverage for the march. The young journalists attend the school where 17 victims were killed in a mass shooting, and are the co-editors-in-chief of the student newspaper the Eagle Eye

When the student journalists asked Clooney for an interview as part of their Guardian project, the 56-year-old actor declined the request but submitted a letter.

In the note, Clooney congratulated the women on the "incredible work" they and their fellow students have achieved to "make the country a safer place." He also assured them that he and his wife Amal Clooney were "100% behind you" and that they would be marching in Washington D.C. on Saturday.

In addition, Clooney reminded them that "this is your march" and "your moment."

"Young people are taking it to the adults and that has been your most effective tool," The Descendants star wrote. "The fact that no adults will speak on the stage in DC is a powerful message to the world that if we can't do something about gun violence then you will."

George and Amal Clooney Donate $500,000 to Support March for Our Lives

While he claimed any person "would feel proud to be interviewed by you," he also encouraged them to focus on interviewing young people.

"You could talk to a dozen kids like the young kids from Chicago and LA that Emma met with. You could take over the Guardian and make it tell the stories of children by children," he wrote. "It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to point to this moment and say it belongs to you. You certainly should do what you want but that would be my hope for you." 

At the end of the letter, Clooney reiterated his support and gratitude for their work. 

"You make me proud of my country again," he wrote. 

To read the full letter, visit The Guardian.

This isn't the first time Clooney has expressed his support for the movement. In February, he and Amal donated $500,000 to the event in the name of their children Ella and Alexander

"Our children's live depend on it," he stated at the time.

Oprah Winfrey then matched his donation.

On Mar. 24, major cities across the world will host events to call for an end to gun violence.

Miley CyrusAriana GrandeJennifer HudsonDemi Lovato and more stars are scheduled to perform at the flagship march in D.C. Rita Ora, Leona Lewis and Charlie Puth are also set to perform at the rally in Los Angeles.

Help March for Our Lives reach their $3.8 million fundraising goal by donating here

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ George Clooney , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Livia Firth, Colin Firth

Colin Firth and Wife Livia Make First Public Appearance Since Affair and Stalking Scandal

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner Has a Girls' Night Out With Sisters and Jordyn Woods

Joshua Waring, Lauri Waring, Lauri Peterson

Real Housewives' Lauri Peterson Breaks 2-Year Silence on Son's Arrest

Stanley Tucci's Wife Felicity Blunt Expecting Baby No. 2

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Belfast Look: Why Her Skirt and Messy Bun Are So Significant

Khloe Kardashian Satisfies Her Popeyes Pregnancy Craving

CFDA Awards 2017, Matt Bomer

Matt Bomer Buys Out His Hometown Theater for Love, Simon Screening: "This Is an Important Movie"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.