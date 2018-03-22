EXCLUSIVE!

Why Johnny Galecki Is Just as Excited About the Roseanne Revival (and His Return) as You Are

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 11:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

David's back!

When it was announced that Roseanne would be returning to ABC via nine-episode revival, fans wondered if Johnny Galecki would make a return as David Healey, Darlene's (Sara Gilbert) longtime love, given his gig on the hit CBS comedy The Big Bang Theory. Fortunately, Galecki's return was first confirmed on Instagram, and viewers got their first look at David back in the Conner household in the most recent trailer. Ah, nothing beats a reunion, right?

"I'm excited," Galecki told E! News at The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon's event at PaleyFest on Wednesday night. "I'm excited to see it. I was a big fan of the show before I had anything to do with anyone on the show, and so I'm excited."

Photos

Roseanne Returns: See Photos From the ABC Revival

Roseanne

ABC

But just how much of David will fans see in the nine-episode revival? 

Galecki confirmed he returned for "just one" episode, but he was "thrilled to hear Sara Gilbert was able to put everyone back together again."

Hey, we'll take what we can get, right?! 

The new season features the entire original cast—Barr, Goodman, Gilbert, Fishman, Lecy Goranson and Laurie Metcalf—back in their signature roles. Sarah Chalke, Becky No. 2 on the series, plays a new character, Andrea. New additions to the family include Emma Kenney as Darlene's daughter, Ames McNamara as Darlene's son and Jayden Rey as D.J.'s daughter. Other returning faces include Estelle ParsonsSandra BernhardJames Pickens Jr. and Natalie West.

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on CBS, while Roseanne premieres Tuesday, March 27 on ABC. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Roseanne Barr , Johnny Galecki , The Big Bang Theory , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
Latest News
Kenya Moore, Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10

Watch the Moment Kenya Moore's Husband Marc Daly Makes His First Real Housewives of Atlanta Appearance

Is "The Big Bang Theory" Coming to an End?

Alpha Male Madness, Elite 8

Alpha Male Madness 2018: Vote in the Elite 8

Meghan Markle

Every Meghan Markle TV Special Set to Air Ahead of the Royal Wedding

Johnny Galecki Spills on His "Roseanne" Return

Santa Clarita Diet, Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore Reveals Why She Loves Santa Clarita Diet's Blood and Guts (And What They're Made Of!)

Station 19

Why Station 19 Creator Stacy McKee Isn’t Feeling the Grey’s Anatomy Spinoff Pressure

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.