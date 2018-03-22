Why Johnny Galecki Is Just as Excited About the Roseanne Revival (and His Return) as You Are

David's back!

When it was announced that Roseanne would be returning to ABC via nine-episode revival, fans wondered if Johnny Galecki would make a return as David Healey, Darlene's (Sara Gilbert) longtime love, given his gig on the hit CBS comedy The Big Bang Theory. Fortunately, Galecki's return was first confirmed on Instagram, and viewers got their first look at David back in the Conner household in the most recent trailer. Ah, nothing beats a reunion, right?

"I'm excited," Galecki told E! News at The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon's event at PaleyFest on Wednesday night. "I'm excited to see it. I was a big fan of the show before I had anything to do with anyone on the show, and so I'm excited."