Céline Dion Cancels Las Vegas Concerts to Undergo Surgery

Céline Dion is ready to put her health first.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Grammy winner took to social media and announced she would be canceling her Las Vegas shows in March and April.

According to the post, Céline has been dealing with a condition in her middle ear known as Patulous Eustachian tube. The diagnosis causes hearing irregularities and makes it extremely difficult to sing.

The singer has been experiencing the condition for the past 12-18 months. During this time, she has used various ear drop medications to treat the condition.

Ultimately, the medications have no longer been working. As a result, Céline will undergo a "minimally invasive surgical procedure" to correct the problem.