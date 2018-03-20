Taylor Swift's Latest Surprise Has Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa's Son Freaking Out

Taylor Swift looks out for all her fans no matter how old—or young—they are!

On Tuesday evening, Amber Rose received an extra special package for her son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz. As it turns out, the "Delicate" singer wanted to surprise the five-year-old in a big way.

"I have a surprise for you! Ready? Look at that. Taylor Swift sent that to you," Amber shared on social media. Sebastian replied, "This is going to be so exciting! Oh my gosh, she sent me a letter."

Enough with the suspense: What's in the box?!

"Guess what? She gave us tickets to go see her in concert," the Loveline with Amber Rose host revealed. "She gave us tickets to go see her show!"