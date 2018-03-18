Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Step Out for Froyo Date

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 18, 2018 2:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

X17

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie stepped out together again and enjoyed some sweet treats on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 19-year-old model were photographed in Malibu with bowls of frozen yogurt. Scott wore a light blue hoodie, khakis, black Nike Air sneakers and a dark blue beanie, while Sofia sported a gray cowl-neck sweater, blue jeans and black stiletto Balenciaga booties.

Scott and Sofia were last photographed together in public a week and a half ago.

Scott and Sofia have been dating for several months, marking his longest relationship Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three kids, broke up with him in 2015.

Photos

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie: Romance Rewind

Last month, he even gave Sofia a puppy as a gift.

When asked what makes her and Scott's relationship special, Sofia told E! News last month, "I just think he's the male version of me. Our humor. We have very similar humor."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Scott Disick , Sofia Richie , Couples , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ben Affleck, back tattoo, Hawaii

Ben Affleck's Giant Back Tattoo Is Real and It's Spectacular

Jordan Feldstein, Headshot

Jonah Hill's Brother Jordan Feldstein's Cause of Death Released

Elizabeth Hurley, Miles Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley Gives Update on Nephew's Health After Being ''Viciously Stabbed''

America Ferrera, baby shower, Instagram

America Ferrera Celebrates Baby Shower With Ugly Betty Cast Members

Cirque du Soleil 'Varekai' Show

Cirque du Soleil Aerialist Dies After Fatal Fall During Show

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, Kids, St Patrick's Day 2018

Tori Spelling and Family Are All Smiles on St Patrick's Day After Reported Turmoil

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Gets Emotional Onstage as She Celebrates 6 Years of Sobriety

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.