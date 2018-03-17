Selena Gomez Showcases New Haircut and Is All Smiles on Bike Ride

Selena Gomez was all smiles on Friday as she showcased a new look while riding a bike in Los Angeles with a girlfriend.

The 25-year-old singer, who previously sported hair over her shoulders, recently debuted a new bob haircut after spending the weekend in Texas with her family. She was photographed sporting her new hairstyle on Thursday, while wearing a pink tube top, jeans and a long, tan cardigan.

Justin Bieber has not been not spotted with Gomez in her recent outings. Multiple sources told E! News that they have been spending time apart. Gomez and Bieber rekindled their romance last fall, three years after their much-publicized breakup that had followed an on and off three-year relationship. The two have not commented.