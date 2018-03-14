The Theory of Everything's Eddie Redmayne Pays Tribute to Stephen Hawking

In so many ways, Stephen Hawking's legacy will live on long after his death.

Eddie Redmayne, who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Hawking in the 2014 movie The Theory of Everything, praised the late physicist Monday. "We have lost a truly beautiful mind, an astonishing scientist and the funniest man I have ever had the pleasure to meet," the actor said (via People). "My love and thoughts are with his extraordinary family."

Hawking "died peacefully at his home in Cambridge in the early hours of this morning," a spokesperson for the family said Monday (via NBC News). "His family have kindly requested that they be given the time and privacy to mourn his passing, but they would like to thank everyone who has been by Professor Hawking's side—and supported him—throughout his life."