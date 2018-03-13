The Children's Book Based on Selena Quintanilla's Life is Now for Sale: Here's How to Get Your Hands on It!

Selena Quintanilla-Perez's life story is now available for children to read about.

Lil' Libros made their book, The Life of/La Vida de Selena available today! The highly anticipated book for the little ones is now on sale.

"This is our way of saying thank you, Selena. Thank you for your music, energy, and love. The love you had for us - your community. But most importantly thank you for allowing us to dream just like you did. This is how we can thank you," Lil' Libros' Instagram captioned a photo of the book's announcement in November.