Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Are Twinning in Their Blue Pumps

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Mar. 12, 2018 11:53 AM
Based on today's look, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton may be more similar than different.
In honor of her first Commonwealth Day as part of the royal family, Prince Harry's fiancé took a note from the Duchess of Cambridge's style with a pair of navy blue pumps. At first glance, it seems that the royal ladies are twinning with their blue ensembles. While they aren't wearing the same shoes, it's clear that these heels are must-have for the elegant duo.
Taking a closer look, Meghan wore Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps with a matching mid-length dress, her signature white coat (this one was designed by Amanda Wakeley), a Stephen Jones beret and navy blue clutch.
Kate opted for Gianvito Rossi 105 Suede Pumps with a navy blue coat, hat and black box-shaped clutch.
Both women have worn their respective pumps before. Kate reportedly has four pairs of the suede heels, and Meghan wore her BB pumps during a visit to Birmingham.
Timeless and fit for the high society occasions that they attend, it's no wonder why these shoes are a wardrobe must-have. And, good news: You can add them to your wardrobe, no matter your budget.
Shop the look below!
Boann Suede Pumps, $100
105 Suede Pumps, $675
Solis Pump, Now $70
Jensen Pumps, $100
Leather High Heel Pump, Now $509
Carol Suede Pumps, Now $159
Tahsin Pointed Heels, Now $50
RELATED ARTICLE: Meghan Markle's White Coat Is Officially a Celebrity Fashion Trend
