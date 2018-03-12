Did ABC's American Idol Gamble Pay Off?

Well, the early results to at least one of those questions are in now that the fast national ratings for Sunday night have been released and the answer is to query regarding whether the audience would be there is a resounding: Sure!

With 10.3 million total viewers over the two hours and a 2.3 rating in the key adult 18-49 demo, the premiere was certainly respectable, though down a bit from the premiere of the final Fox season in both areas. The 2016 episode pulled in 10.96 million total and 3.0 in the demo, though it aired on a Wednesday night, which is a much more competitively-programmed evening of television, usually. Long story short, it's hard to really compare these apples to 2016's oranges, but all in all, not too shabby, especially when considering this was ABC's largest audience in the 8 p.m. hour since October 2012!

The other big ratings story of the evening was Idol's complete trouncing of Fox's O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? special, which was rushed to air two weeks after being announced, no doubt to try and sabotage its former show's return. The two-hour special only pulled in 4.4 million viewers and a 1.2 in the demo. Better luck next time, Fox!