How to Recreate Margot Robbie's Bent Hair From the 2018 Oscars

Margot Robbie may not have won Best Actress at the Oscars—but she definitely had one of the best hairstyles.

She can thank Moroccanoil Celebrity Hairstylist Bryce Scarlett for the "'90s supermodel-inspired" winning look. The hair pro actually cut the I, Tonya's star's hair for the big night.

"Her [Chanel] dress was so feminine and formal that I wanted the hair to offset that and feel easy and almost tomboyish," Bryce told E! News. "Before we saw the dress, we were talking about maybe cutting her hair shorter. Once we saw [the dress], it made sense and we were really into it."

Luckily, you don't have to make such a commitment to get the Oscar nominee's look. The hairstylist stopped by the Jeremy Hotel in West Hollywood to show us how we can do the red-carpet-worthy look at home. Watch the video above!