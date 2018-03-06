Hilarie Burton Shares Heartbreaking Journey to Welcoming "Miracle Baby" George Virginia Morgan

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Mar. 6, 2018 11:24 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Hilarie Burton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, 2017 Emmys, Pregnant

J. Merritt/Getty Images

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan welcomed their second childGeorge Virginia Morgan, on February 16, but the journey to welcoming their "miracle baby" wasn't easy.

In a message to fellow women, Burton shared her fertility journey on Instagram Tuesday.

"As some of you know, @jeffreydeanmorgan is off in Europe getting ready to do some big conventions," Burton began her message. "And he's self aware enough to know his track record for 'spilling the beans' isn't so great (bless his heart!). So before he starts tripping up in an attempt to maintain our privacy, he asked that I go ahead and post something about our little girl's birth. But before I do that, there's something I really want to say to all the women out there who are trying....."

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Welcome Baby No. 2

"It took a long time for Jeffrey and I to have this baby," she continued. "The first time I got pregnant, it took a year and a half. I surprised him on Christmas with baby Seahawk booties. We cried. We celebrated. We picked out names. And we lost that baby. More losses followed, and as so many couples know, it was heartbreaking. It still is heartbreaking."

"And every morning of the five years it took us, I'd open my computer at the kitchen table and see the news and I'd grow bitter over the endless parade of celebrities showing off their bumps and babies," Burton went on to write. "I'd weep out of jealousy for how easy it was for them. Didn't they know something could go wrong? Didn't they know that there were other women out there struggling? It pained me to see the corporate sponsored baby showers and magazine covers capitalizing on this human miracle that wasn't happening for us."

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Confirm They're Expecting Baby No. 2 at the 2017 Emmys

Burton then shared that as her pregnancy with baby George began, they were cautious.

"So when this pregnancy started, we were cautious. I didn't want to celebrate for fear of jinxing it. I didn't want a baby shower. I checked her heartbeat every day, up until the day she was born. And now that she is here, I just stare at her in wonder all day. I see her in her daddy's arms and I don't take any of it for granted. She screams bloody murder and I smile because she is so wildly alive," she said.

Burton then concludes her message by telling her followers, "So now that folks know she's here, I don't want her birth to cause any other woman to weep at her kitchen table. If anything, my wish is that she would restore hope for others. Fertility is a fickle thing. And for the other couples out there who have had dark days, we want to introduce our miracle baby to you and send you our love and support in finding yours. Please meet George Virginia Morgan. She was born February 16th. Her daddy delivered her. We love her very much."

The couple welcomed their first child, Gus, in 2010.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jeffrey Dean Morgan , Babies , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Melanie C

Mel C Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Haven't Invited Spice Girls to Royal Wedding

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross

Ashlee Simpson Ross Says She "Definitely" Wants One More Kid with Husband Evan

Usher, Grace Miguel

Usher and Wife Grace Miguel Separate After Two Years of Marriage

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's New Life as Baby Stormi's Parents

Kendall Jenner, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2018

Kendall Jenner Hospitalized Before Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Ex "Bachelor" Stars Weigh in on Arie's Engagement Reversal

Khloe Kardashian, Baby Bump, 8 Months, Pregnant, Japan

Khloe Kardashian Says She Might Give Her Baby Girl a ''K'' Name

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -