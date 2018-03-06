Kate Middleton Wows in Budget-Friendly White for Sweet School Visit

When it comes to putting people at ease, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middletonis quite the pro.

She sweetly sat down with young students and their parents on Tuesday during a visit to Pegasus Primary School in Oxford. In honor of the visit, the soon-to-be mother of three learned more about Family Links, an Oxford-based organization geared toward empowering students, families and schools to be emotionally healthy.

Always chicly dressed, Middleton kept warm in her wool-mix JoJo Maman Bébé winter white coat, which she wore back in 2015 for a visit to the Downton Abbey set. As a full circle moment, she was eight months pregnant with Princess Charlotte at the time, the same point she's at in her current pregnancy. At the time, the coat reportedly cost around $95.