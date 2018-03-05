Oscars vs. Vanity Fair Red Carpet 2018: Which Celeb Look Wins?

Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 11:19 AM
Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Last night provided endless moments for style inspiration.
First, celebrities arrived at the 90th Annual Academy Awards in garbs fit for brides and royalty. We're talking Vivienne Westwood ball gowns, sparkling Gucci dresses and Armani Privé couture. For fashion lovers, the red carpet was just as eventful as the ceremony.
Then, just when you thought celebs had packed their larger-than-life dresses into limos and took off their high heels, the red carpet for the Vanity Fair 2018 Oscars After Party begun. A-listers like Lupita Nyong'o, Margot Robbie and Mary J. Blige didn't rest. Instead, each celeb changed into a different designer gown.
As a result, the Vanity Fair red carpet was just as sensational as the award ceremony. Some celebs leveled up their style as the evening went on, while others relaxed their look.
For the celebrities that attended both events, which of their dresses win the award? Take a look below!
The star wore a gold one-shoulder dress to the Oscars, then changed into a black gown with a plunging neckline.
The star went from a Chanel gown fit for a bride to a sheer sensation.
The star shined bright on the Oscars red carpet with a yellow dress. For the Vanity Fair party, she was equally bold, wearing a matching robe with her gown.
Both of these looks stood out on the red carpet. Which is your favorite?
The Black Panther actress went for shoulder-baring dresses throughout the evening.
Take note: Plunging necklines and statement necklaces are the pairing of the season.
The Get Out star channeled Hollywood glam through the night.
The singer traded her white gown for a golden dress that looked a lot like the Oscars statue.
