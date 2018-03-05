Go Inside the Star-Studded 2018 Oscars After-Parties With Allison Janney, Margot Robbie, Kobe Bryant and More

Kobe Bryant, Allison Janney, 2018 Oscar Party Pics

Kevin Mazur/VF18/WireImage

Just because 2018 Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel said the annual Academy Awards were over doesn't mean the party was!

After all, there was much to celebrate Sunday night after a slate of stars and filmmakers were named Oscar winners—many for the first time. With their golden statues in tow, the honorees headed out into Los Angeles to get the party started at a bevy of after-parties taking place around the city, including one thrown by the host himself. 

Over at Kimmel's bash at The Lot in West Hollywood, the space was transformed into somewhat of a "foodie's paradise" with food and drink by chefs and bartenders from all over the world. There was no shortage of entertainment, either, for guests like couples Miley Cyrus and Liam HemsworthDavid Foster and Katharine McPhee and Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso. In addition to Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band, a 14-piece jazz orchestra, Snoop Dogg, Rita Ora and Bebe Rexha also performed. 

Sam Rockwell, Leslie Bibb, Woody Harrelson, 2018 Oscar Party Pics

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Hemsworth and Cyrus were also spotted at Elton Johnand husband David Furnish's annual AIDS Foundation Academy viewing party, along with fellow celebs like Heidi KlumI, Tonya's Sebastian Stanand Glee alums Lea Michele and Darren Criss. The gala raised $5.9 million this year to help end HIV/AIDS. 

Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx kept the party going over at Byron Allen Entertainment Studios Second Annual Oscar Gala in support of Children's Hospital Los Angeles. After Frances McDormand's empowering acceptance speech, Fox played Beyoncé's "Run the World" and invited all the women at the party to get up and dance. According to a source, he was so in the moment he didn't realize the commercial break had ended. 

At the Governor's Ball inside the Dolby Theater, there was no shortage of Oscar winners—or truffle mac and cheese. The Shape of Water's Guillermo Del Torowas spotted holding his statue very high and proud, according to a source. "He was never not smiling," the insider said. 

The same could have been said of fellow winner Sam Rockwell, who was described as having a "smile permanently on his face" as he chatted with friends and showered with well wishes. 

There was another Oscar winner that incited quite the frenzy everywhere he went—Kobe Bryant. "Kobe is clutching his Oscar and can hardly step one foot in the door without being swarmed," an insider described. "From the red carpet to the Governor's Ball, Kobe was the biggest hit of the night."

—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom and Amanda Williams

