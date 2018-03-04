Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Go Glam for Post-Oscars 2018 Date Night

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 8:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Post-Oscars 2018

Instagram

While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher did not attend the 2018 Oscars, they still got glammed up for a fun night out!

As the Academy Awards were wrapping up, the 40-year-old actor posted on his Instagram page a selfie of him wearing a black tux and his 34-year-old wife sporting a black outfit and dramatic eye makeup and berry lip liner and lipstick.

"Night out with the wife," Kutcher wrote.

They did not say where they were headed. There are several Oscar after-parties taking place on Sunday night.

Kunis has attended the Oscars once, in 2011, when Black Swan was nominated for several awards. Kutcher has never attended the Oscars.

Photos

2018 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Kunis and Kutcher have been married since 2015.

They are parents to a son and daughter.

Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 5 p.m. and again the following evening.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Mila Kunis , Ashton Kutcher , Oscars , 2018 Oscars , Top Stories , Apple News , Couples , Life/Style
Latest News
Katharine McPhee, David Foster, 2018 Oscar Elton John Party

David Foster and Katharine McPhee Enjoy Date Night at Elton John's Oscar Party

Oscars, Statue, Trophy

Oscars 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Gary Oldman, Gisele Schmidt, 2018 Oscars, Couples

Gary Oldman Thanks His Mother and Winston Churchill After Winning 2018 Best Actor Oscar

Macaulay Culkin, Twitter

Macaulay Culkin Slams James Franco, Casey Affleck and More During Live-Tweeting of the Oscars

Eddie Vedder, 2018 Oscars

Eddie Vedder Performs Tom Petty's "Room at the Top" During Oscars 2018 In Memoriam Tribute

ESC: Best Beauty, Margot Robbie

Best Hair and Makeup From the Oscars 2018 Red Carpet

Jimmy Kimmel, Oscars 2017

Oscars 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Award Show

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -