Sam Rockwell Dedicates 2018 Oscars Win to Philip Seymour Hoffman: "This Is for My Old Buddy"

It's officially a sweep.

Sam Rockwell took home the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the 2018 Oscars on Sunday night, with the 90th Academy Awards serving as the final stop on his winning streak, for his work in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. At the end of his speech, Rockwell dedicated the award to the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, saying, "This is for my old buddy." (Hoffman, an Oscar winner, died in 2014 from acute mixed drug intoxication.")

In addition to the touching tribute to Hoffman, Rockwell's speech also had some lighter moments.

"Run that clock, Jimmy. I wanna get that ski-jet or whatever that was," Rockwell joked after accepting the award from presenter Viola Davis, referring to the jet-ski (modeled by Helen Mirren!) host Jimmy Kimmel promising to give to whichever winner delivered the shortest speech.