Arie Luyendyk Jr. Calls Himself "a Monster" in Intense Promo for The Bachelor Finale

Mar. 4, 2018

"I could choose the wrong person, that's a real fear."

Well, Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s biggest fear came true, as E! News reported that The Bachelor star pulled a Mesnick, proposing to one of his final two at the end of his season...only to realize he actually still had feelings for the runner-up. 

And his indecision is front and center in ABC's latest promo for the sure-to-be controversial two-night finale, which begins on Monday night, with Arie calling himself "a monster" as both Lauren Burnham and Becca Kufrin are seen crying. 

Like the teaser, which debuted during the Oscars, so perfectly said: "This ending is just the beginning." 

Arie, 36, is already prepared for the backlash he might receive following the two-night finale, but is hoping people will "understand" him and his decision after watching.

"I think that people are going to understand me a lot more and understand the ending," the race car driver told E! News. "But this is my journey and this is about finding a lasting love and that road is not always the easiest. Hopefully people will understand more."

He then continued, "It's all about the ending and finding that person for yourself and that's the important part. I'm very happy."

On Tuesday night, fans can expect to find out who the next Bachelorette will be, with  Becca, Lauren, Kendall LongBekah MartinezSeinne Fleming, and Tia Booth all be in attendance.

The Bachelor's two-night finale airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

