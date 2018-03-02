Jennifer Lopez Is a Fan of Meghan Markle's Pre-Wedding Facial, Too

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Mar. 2, 2018 3:28 PM

The Buccal Massage is Hollywood's new and improved facelift.

Although it has technically been around since the '80s, only a few aestheticians in the world offer the treatment. Unique for its deep tissue massage for both the inside and outside of the face, the procedure lifts and sculpts over a series of visits. It isn't a one-and-done experience. In fact, you'll need eight to ten visits to see visible results.

For Danna Omari, the Founder of NYC-based NOY Skincare, it is a signature offering. For celebs Jennifer Lopez, Kate Moss and bride-to-be Meghan Markle, it's natural prevention to aging skin.

"It looks natural," the skin-care pro told E! News. "It looks healthy. [Meghan's] skin is glowing."

The one-hour procedure includes face cupping all over the face, neck and chest, a deep tissue massage over the same areas and an inner mouth massage, which helps to reduce smile lines and dark circles. The result: a youthful glow that looks like the results of an invasive procedure.

Check out the massage that celebs are loving in the video above!

