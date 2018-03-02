Jennifer Lopez Is a Fan of Meghan Markle's Pre-Wedding Facial, Too

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Mar. 2, 2018 3:28 PM
The Buccal Massage is Hollywood's new and improved facelift.
Although it has technically been around since the '80s, only a few aestheticians in the world offer the treatment. Unique for its deep tissue massage for both the inside and outside of the face, the procedure lifts and sculpts over a series of visits. It isn't a one-and-done experience. In fact, you'll need eight to ten visits to see visible results.
For Danna Omari, the Founder of NYC-based NOY Skincare, it is a signature offering. For celebs Jennifer Lopez, Kate Moss and bride-to-be Meghan Markle, it's natural prevention to aging skin.
"It looks natural," the skin-care pro told E! News. "It looks healthy. [Meghan's] skin is glowing."
The one-hour procedure includes face cupping all over the face, neck and chest, a deep tissue massage over the same areas and an inner mouth massage, which helps to reduce smile lines and dark circles. The result: a youthful glow that looks like the results of an invasive procedure.
Check out the massage that celebs are loving in the video above!
RELATED ARTICLE: Moisturizers That Celebs Like Janelle Monáe Use on the Red Carpet
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!