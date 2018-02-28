Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Camaraderie Takes Center Stage in Shades of Blue

Meghan Marklehas a friend in Duchess of Cambridge—and future sister-in-law—Kate Middleton

Having called her future relative "wonderful" from the start, the American actress and expectant royal clearly have an affinity for each other—one that took center stage on Wednesday as the two sat side by side to discuss the Royal Foundation and their future work within it. While Markle is not officially tied to the royal family just yet, the Los Angeles-born activist appears to be in sync with the woman who has already experienced everything that is in store for the former Suits star.

Sartorially speaking, they kept to the same color family. "Both women were resplendent in shades of blue, which was undoubtedly coordinated, and looked at ease with each other and in taking the stage for the first time together," Meghan's Mirror editor Amanda Dishaw told E! News.

Middleton opted for a royal blue peplum maternity dress by Seraphine, while Markle sported a darker blue sleeveless belted wrap dress by Jason Wu—a departure from the blouse and pant combinations she's been wearing as of late. "Some of our readers were initially worried we might not see Meghan in a dress until the wedding based on her record of wearing trousers to royal events recently, but she showed us today that she's all about mixing it up, wearing a classic yet chic satin Jason Wu dress," Dishaw pointed out.