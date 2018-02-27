Ashley Graham's Makeup Artist Shares a Time-Saving Beauty Hack

Primer, foundation, concealer, blush, highlighter, eyeshadow, mascara, lipstick—with so many steps in your daily beauty routine, applying makeup can be time-consuming.

Cue celebrity makeup artist Beau Nelson's beauty hack, which results in a shorter routine and a beautiful effortless look.

"Use products that multitask," he told E! News. "Things like creme blushes that can be used on lips as well save time and coordinate makeup seamlessly."

The beauty expert, who doubles as a photographer, works with Ashley Graham, Kate Bosworth and Nicole Richie among others for editorial shoots, as well as the red carpet. Between his experience with them and working backstage of runway shows like the Juicy Couture Fall/Winter 2018 show, he knows how to get people out of his chair fast.