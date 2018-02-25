The Unsolved Murder of Tupac Shakur: Untangling the Epic Layers of Conspiracy Surrounding the Case

At school he and the future Jada Pinkett Smith became friends when, as the actress put it just last year, she was heading out of "the life" and Shakur was heading in.

"I know that most people want to always connect it in this romance thing, and that's just because they don't have the story," Pinkett Smith said on Sway in the Morning. "But it was based in survival, how we held each other down...When you have somebody that has your back when you feel like you're nothing, that's everything."

In the middle of his junior year of school, the family was evicted from their apartment and Afeni packed up and moved them across the country to Marin City, Calif. Not making it as a small-time marijuana dealer ("the drug dealer said give me my drugs back 'cause I didn't know how to do it," he said), he was already rapping in front of friends and whoever would listen, gaining a local reputation that preceded him when he met the music promoter who took him under her wing, Leila Steinberg. She was his first manager, as well as friend and mother figure when he was so in need of one.

In a 2010 interview with Chicago Now's GoWhere Hip-Hop blog, Steinberg remembered Shakur as "just an incredible spirit and an awesome young man. On first meeting, you meet people and you connect with them. He's one of the deepest connections in my life and he will always be. Yeah, Pac was definitely a connection that was one of a kind."

Steinberg said that 24/7, Shakur's production company that he never got a chance to do much with, was an apropos name because its founder was always going, all the time.

"2Pac was very, very difficult and exciting at the same time," she said. "You couldn't tell him anything; he knew everything. He was incredibly stubborn, with incredible vision. He had a work ethic unlike no other that I have met, to date...His body...different people have different requirements. And he literally did not require the same amount of sleep. It's like he worked on some other level, where he tapped into another energy source and has this desperation to complete what he felt he was here to do."