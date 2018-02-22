The Bachelor Winter Games' Clare Crawley Reveals She Found Love After the Show—Who Is the Mystery Man?

Clare Crawley is no longer single!
Though The Bachelor Winter Games viewers saw Clare choose to leave on her own after failing to find a connection in Tuesday night's episode, the 36-year-old hairdresser has found love off-camera with one of her co-stars! (Sorry, producers!)
In the sneak peek from the World Tells All special, airing tonight at 10 p.m., Chris Harrison sits down with Clare to get all the intel on her secret relationship that started once ABC's cameras stopped rolling.
"The second I got back to Sacramento, checked my phone and I had a message from a guy," Clare said of how the hidden romance began, starting to cry. "Timing was so off, but it was so perfect for me because it was a man that just cared about if I was OK."
ABC
And Chris Harrison then reveals that Clare's new mystery man is also present at the World Tells All special, asking him to stand up.
The contenders? Benoit Beausejour-Savard and Christian Rauch, the two international men Clare was in brief relationships during her time on the show, as well as Ben Higgins, Eric Bigger, Josiah Graham, and Jordan Mauger (New Zealand Bachelor, last seen dating Bibiana Julian on the show).
So who is it? Unfortunately, the clip ends just as we're about to find out...but keep your eyes out for little clues in the video above.
Winter Games was Clare's fourth appearance in the franchise, after finishing as the runner-up during Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor and two stints on Bachelor in Paradise. On Winter Games, she ended things with the Canadian Benoit after she couldn't reciprocate his intense feelings, leading him to leave the show, and then chose to exit after a disagreement over a Jacuzzi appointment with Christian (from Germany).
Look it's it's OK after all!
The Bachelor Winter Games finale airs tonight at 8 p.m., followed by the World Tells All special, which will reveal Clare's mystery man, at 10 p.m., on ABC.
And check back with E! News after the Tell All airing to get all the latest romance scoop, including an exclusive interview with the engaged couple!