Minnie Driver Makes a Dig at "Nice, White Male" Matt Damon for Sexual Harassment Comments

Minnie Driver isn't letting Matt Damon off the hook for his controversial comments regarding sexual harassment.

Back in December, the British actress took her former boyfriend and Good Will Hunting co-star to task after Damon argued there is a "spectrum of behavior" to consider when labeling individuals accused of abuse. Damon ultimately apologized, saying on the Today show he should've "listened a lot more" before weighing in on the #TimesUp movement.

In a new interview with the New York Times, Driver said Damon's remarks "represented every intelligent, nice white male who feels it is their job to comment on the way that women metabolize stuff."

Driver referenced Damon's original point of view, adding, "That somehow we should have a hierarchical system whereby touch on the arse is this, tits is this, you know, front bottom, back bottom, over the shirt, rape! That there would be some criteria."