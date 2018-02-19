Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ended Valentine's Week With a Date to Hamilton

by Kendall Fisher | Mon., Feb. 19, 2018 4:56 PM

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

It wasn't all work during Valentine's week for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Though the engaged couple did spend the first part of the week on their first official joint visit to Scotland, the end of the week was celebrated with none other than Hamilton!

E! News can confirm Harry and Meghan surprised the cast when they showed up to watch the Broadway hit at London's West End Theatre on Friday night. In fact, one of the cast members took to Twitter to express how proud she was.

"Was an honour to have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in to watch @HamiltonWestEnd last night," Leslie Garcia Bowman wrote.

Photos

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: Romance Rewind

The Director of West End confirmed to E! News the pair enjoyed a private visit.

Funnily enough, the play pokes fun at Harry's ancestor King George III, while telling the story of Alexander Hamilton and the founding fathers of America.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have been busy with wedding planning and royal visits, and just today it was announced that the soon-to-be royal was given an official aide—a right-hand woman to help with her busy schedule.

Former Kensington Palace press officer Amy Pickerill accepted the job and will now be an assistant private secretary in Prince Harry's office, working on Markle's official diary and handling any correspondences she receives.

