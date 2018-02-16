Francia Raisa Says Selena Gomez Is Family After Kidney Transplant: "She Has My Blood"

Francia Raisa has opened up about the kidney transplant that helped save Selena Gomez's life.

The Grown-ish actress sat down with Harry Connick Jr. for an interview that will air this upcoming Monday, February 19 on Harry and talked about giving her BFF her kidney.

"Well, so our surgery was in June, our fans didn't find out about it until September," Francia told Harry (via Just Jared). "We wanted that privacy. It was a big surgery. She felt bad about even having me do that because we are just friends, I am not her family or anything. Well, I am now. She has my blood."