Drake Gives Away $1 Million in "God's Plan" Video—and Starts an Inspiring Instagram Challenge

Drake then brings a mother and son to tears as he surprises them with money. He then tells the son, "You gotta make sure you take care of your mom too, no matter what you do, that's all we got. You know? Trust me, that's my world too."

After dropping the heartwarming video, which Drake calls the "most important thing" he's done in his career, he took to Instagram Story to write a message to his fans.

"I am not into challenges on IG I find them annoying...but today I am going to challenge everyone to just go out and do something for someone, anything, the smallest thing just to bring another human being some joy and please tag me in it somehow so I can see all the love being spread," Drake wrote. "You don't have to play the song in the background or have some hashtag this isn't about streams and all the other tactics being used...just go be kind in any way you can and let's all watch the world be nice to each other even if it's for 24 hours...Thank You."