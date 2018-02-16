Jennifer Aniston's Split With Justin Theroux Is Pretty Similar to Her Divorce to Brad Pitt

Nearly identical statements, farewell trips to tropical destinations, and lifelong friends to lean on are just a few similarities between Jennifer Aniston's splits from Justin Theroux andBrad Pitt.
The 49-year-old actress, who announced her separation from 46-year-old screenwriter Justin in a joint statement yesterday, has dealt with her fair share of public splits—most notably her breakup from Brad back in 2005.
And what's strikingly similar between to the two? The wording of their announcements, for starters. In both statements, Jennifer highlighted tabloid media as something she was aiming to get ahead of.
"In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation," Jennifer and Justin's announcement stated. "This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
It continued, "Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."
As for Jennifer and Brad's, the wording was eerily similar. "We would like to announce that after seven years together we have decided to formally separate. For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any speculation reported by the tabloid media.
This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration. We happily remain committed and caring friends with great love and admiration for one another."
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Yet another similarity between the divorces was, oddly enough, how they ended. Trips to tropical destinations marked the end of both of Jennifer's marriages.
Before announcing their separation, Jennifer and Justin were photographed on vacation in Cabo San Lucas during New Year's Eve. In the statement, the couple revealed that the decision to end their marriage occurred "at the end of last year." If for certain, this would mark their December trip to Mexico as a final farewell.
But it's clear that sunshine and sand may be a place of solace for Jennifer. Prior to splitting from Brad in 2005, the then-couple visited the Caribbean where they were photographed holding hands on the beach just one day before announcing their separation.
And like all splits, there is no doubt that Jennifer will be leaning on close friends who've been there since the beginning. Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow have been by the star's side since day one, as well as hairstylist Chris McMillan and Jennifer's longtime yoga instructor, Mandy Ingber.
While the news of Jennifer and Justin's separation is unexpected, the similarities between the two splits is interesting, to say the least...
Kristin Cavallari's Late Brother Sent "Chilling" Message to Give His Family "Closure," Says Tyler Henry
The Royals' Queen Helena Clears Up Some "Fake News" About America's President and His Tiny Hands in Hilarious Promo