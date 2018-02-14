Blake Lively on the Challenges of Losing Pregnancy Weight: "You Compare Yourself to Other Moms"

Gary Gershoff/WireImage
When it comes to pregnancy weight, Blake Lively is all about whatever works for you.
The famous mother of two shared a candid revelation this week: she spent the last 14 months steadily shedding the 61 pounds she had gained while pregnant with her second daughter, Ines Reynolds. After welcoming the little one into the world, Lively got to work with trainer Don Saladino.
"10 months to gain, 14 months to lose," she wrote to fans on Instagram. "Feeling very proud."
While losing weight of any kind is a challenging and committed process, Lively addressed another element of the pregnancy process new moms may wrestle with.
"This one," she told E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi at the Michael Kors fall-winter 2018 show, referring to Emily Bluntbeside her. "She was like just this size two months after birth and I think that that's what's so hard is that like you compare yourself to other moms."
Still, it's a process unique to each woman. "It took me 14 months, but I fit in PVC now," she said, referencing the red trench coat she sported to the show. "But, it's also OK if you don't. If that's not a priority or a goal of yours, then that's fine, too."
Amid raising little ones, it's clear famous moms like Lively and Blunt lean on each other for support—and possibly even a Valentine's Day date. As Blunt hinted to Lively during the interview, she's in need of a dinner date to crash since her own husband John Krasinski is currently out of town.
Plus, there's no one better to take in the craziness of fashion week than with a fellow mama. In fact, the two actresses rode to the show together and Blake got her hair done in the car.
As Blunt explained, the only reason she got ready quicker than Lively was because her kids are currently jet lagged and were still sleeping when it was time to get ready.
In the words of veteran style pro Tim Gunn, "Make it work!"