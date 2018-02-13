Danielle Herrington Is the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Girl: Here's 5 Things to Know About This Modeling Newcomer

Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
In the words of Danielle Herrington, "Work hard, surround yourself with good people who believe in you and your DREAMS WILL COME TRUE!"
The Compton native's own dreams came true Tuesday morning when Sports Illustrated shared its 2018 Swimsuit cover: a pink bikini-clad Herrington posing in the waves. "I dedicate this to all the young girls out there," she wrote to her social media followers. "I am the luckiest and most grateful girl. DREAM BIG. WORK HARD. BE RESPECTFUL. LOVE EACH OTHER. OWN IT!"
The ecstatic model may be the name on everyone's tongue today, but she's been steadily working as a new model in recent months. Needless to say, this is the big moment she's been working toward. "I was in tears. I was bawling," she told Good Morning America'sMichael Strahan of the moment her life changed. "I worked so hard for this and I put in so much work...I reached my dreams."
As Herrington soaks in this milestone moment, here are all the things you need to know about this model on the rise:
Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
1. She's a modeling newcomer.
Having started in the industry around 2015, Herrington's modeling career took off last year when the Compton native landed her first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit booking as a 2017 Rookie. In September 2017, she made her New York Fashion Week runway debut for Philipp Plein.
2. This is her first cover ever.
Hey, if there's any cover to make your debut, this one certainly isn't too shabby.
3. She's the third African American woman to appear on the SI Swimsuit cover.
She follows in the footsteps of supermodel Tyra Banks, who landed the cover in 1997, and Beyoncé, who graced the cover in 2005.
4. She's been hitting the runway this week.
Just before she was revealed as this year's SI Swimsuit cover girl, Herrington was strutting for Philipp Plein and getting all dolled up for Juicy Couture at New York Fashion Week once again.
5. She's a no-frills supermodel in the making.
As she previously told CR Fashion Book, she pays $30 a month for her gym in Bushwick and has a laidback approach to her beauty routine. Basically, she's an au natural gal on a fashion mission.