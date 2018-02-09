Only Gigi Hadid Could Make a Neon Wig Look Chic at Jeremy Scott

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Feb. 9, 2018 12:24 PM

ESC: NYFW Jeremy Scott, Gigi Hadid

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Jeremy Scott's neon-infused runway starred none other than supermodel Gigi Hadid.

On the first day of New York Fashion Week, the Jeremy Scott Fall-Winter 2018 Collection, which included both menswear and womenswear, transported us into a colorful sci-fi dream (Think: Judy and Jane Jetson in real life, wearing costumes from Fifth Element). 

Worn by Gigi, Jourdan Dunn, Romee StrijdJasmine Tookes among others, the collection featured thigh-high "Moon Boots," seat belt-like straps, transparent harnesses, bright opaque tights and, of course, neon wings.

The designer paired these futuristic elements with trends from the '80s and '90s like velour tracksuits, large jewels, colorful faux furs and graphics of Care Bears.

While styling may be out of this world, Hollywood supported the designer with enthusiasm. Cardi B, Serayah and more wore more items from new collection. 

Check out the best moments from the show below!

ESC: NYFW Jeremy Scott, Gigi Hadid

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Gigi Hadid in Cobblestone Jewels

The model wears a crop top and skirt that features red, blue, yellow and green jewels.

ESC: NYFW Jeremy Scott, Gigi Hadid

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Gigi Hadid in Futuristic Sportswear

This is what a girly girl will look like in 2050, or 2018, if she's bold enough.

ESC: NYFW Jeremy Scott, Gigi Hadid

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Gigi Hadid Decked Out in Faux Fur Pom Poms

The designer takes colorful fur to the next level, adding pom poms to this graphic print outfit, then creating a bright furry backpack to match.

ESC: NYFW Jeremy Scott, Jourdan Dunn

Thomas Concordia/WireImage

Jourdan Dunn as a Moon Walker

The model's look is out of this world.

ESC: NYFW Jeremy Scott

Peter White/Getty Images

The Neon Corset

Under this translucent trench lies neon lights, making it an after-dark must-have.

ESC: NYFW Jeremy Scott

Peter White/Getty Images

New Thigh-Highs

Jeremy Scott combines pink fur, metallic fabric and the thigh-high trend to create what he calls "moon boots."

ESC: NYFW Jeremy Scott, Cardi B

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Cardi B Was Supa Fly

The rapper stunned in the designer's outerwear.

ESC: NYFW Jeremy Scott, Serayah McNeill

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Serayah McNeill in Pink Fishnet

The Empire star wears a fishnet dress and fur coat, channeling her character's style.

ESC: NYFW Jeremy Scott, Kehlani

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kehlani Tops Off Her Look with an Epic Bun

The Bay Area musician pairs the designer's sheer pants with a bodysuit and cropped jacket, then adds the perfect bun and eyeshadow to finish the look.

