Julie Bowen Files for Divorce from Husband Scott Phillips

Less than a week after it was revealed that Julie Bowen and Scott Phillips had separated, E! News has confirmed that the Modern Family actress has officially filed for divorce from her husband.

A source tells us that Bowen wants joint legal and physical custody of their three boys and wants the court to terminate the right to spousal support to Phillips.

Bowen and Phillips, a real estate investor, tied the knot over 13 years ago in September 2004 and the duo has three children together. Back in April 2007, Bowen gave birth to the couple's first child, Oliver. And then two years later, the duo welcomed twin sons John and Gustav in May 2009.

According to TMZ, Bowen filed her divorce documents in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday.