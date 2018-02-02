This Is What Happened When James Corden's Parents Took Over the 2018 Grammys

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Feb. 2, 2018 6:36 AM

Just like their son, James Corden's parents returned the Grammys this year!

In 2017 we saw the host's mom and dad hit the red carpet to interview celebs and give us a behind-the-scenes tour at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. This year, Margaret Corden and Malcolm Corden flew to New York City to take over the 2018 Grammys at Madison Square Garden.

"We're here at the arena in Madison Square Garden in New York City where our son James is hosting the Grammys for the second year running," Malcolm says in the video above. "And for the second year running, we're backstage to see what trouble we can get into before the show starts."

The couple first hits the gift lounge where they try on sunglasses and drink! Then they check out the seating arrangements in the audience before going backstage to meet some celebs.

While backstage the duo talks to Maren Morris, DJ Khaled, Bono, The Edge and they even dance with Daddy Yankee! Then it's time for the red carpet and the couple shares a laugh with Shaggy, Sting, Cardi B, Camila Cabello and more celebs.

Watch the video above to see Margaret and Malcolm's red carpet interviews!

