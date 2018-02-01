Robert Wagner Considered a "Person of Interest" in Natalie Wood's Death

Back in 2011, Davern said Wagner was "responsible" for Wood's death. The captain recalled an argument the couple allegedly had on the yacht to former NBC News journalist David Gregory. When Gregory asked if Wagner was "responsible" for her death, Davern replied, "Yes, I would say so. Yes."

However, in an archived interview, Wagner said he "wasn't there" when Wood went into the water.

"We were so in love, and we had everything," he said during an old interview shown by 48 Hours. "And in a second, in a second, it was gone. I wasn't there. I wasn't there for her."

Investigators haven't ruled the case the homicide.

"We have not been able to prove this was a homicide. And we haven't been able to prove that this was an accident, either," Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Detective Ralph Hernandez told 48 Hours. "The ultimate problem is we don't know how she ended up in the water."

It's important to note that Wagner is being considered a person of interest, not a suspect. A sheriff's spokesperson also told E! News there has been no change in the status of Wood's case.

"Actor Robert Wagner, her husband at the time of her death, has always been considered a 'Person of Interest' in the investigation, which remains open," the spokesperson said.