Justin Bieber's Family "Loves" Selena Gomez, But He's "Still Proving Himself" to Her Mom

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have been "laying low" as a couple, but photographers spotted them out together on Wednesday.

The "Wolves" singer was seen watching her beau's hockey game in Panorama City, Calif. yesterday. And later on in the evening, the couple was spotted attending church together. This is the first sighting of the couple in weeks, the last time they were spotted together was in early January at a Hot Pilates class. But a source tells us that's because Gomez has been in New York City "working on several projects" with her music and campaigns.

"Justin was in LA while she was gone, but they were in communication and are still very much together," the insider tells E! News. "They have been laying low as a couple in public but keep in contact at all hours of the day."