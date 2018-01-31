Mark Salling Was ''Depressed'' and ''Lonely'' Before Apparent Suicide

New details regarding Mark Salling's final days paint an unfortunate picture.

The Glee star was found dead Tuesday morning at a park near his home in the northeast San Fernando Valley, the L.A. County Coroner's Office confirming to E! News Salling died from an apparent suicide by hanging.

A source describes the actor, who was awaiting sentencing in a child pornography case, as a "total shut in" lately. "He isolated himself in that house in Sunland and was a very depressed, lonely human," the source tells E! News.

"He had demons he was wrestling with for many years," our insider adds.