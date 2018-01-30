Wendy Williams Slams Kim Kardashian Over Her NSFW Photos: ''It's Apparent Kanye Has Nothing for You''

Wendy Williams is criticizing Kim Kardashian's choice to share NSFW photos.

As you've probably already seen, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared some skin-baring photos on Monday night, which unsurprisingly came with some backlash...Williams being one of the voices.

The television host discussed the photos on The Wendy Show today, arguing that Kanye West (and his lack of attention) is the reason Kim shared the photos.

"Kim, you know what? It's clear that Kanye has nothing for you except dribble and feeble conversation," she said. "It is clear that Kanye does not pay attention to you. It's clear to me that you are desperate, desperately trying to stay in the spotlight."