Nicole Eggert Describes in Detail How Scott Baio Allegedly Sexually Abused Her

She continued, "I was very young and it was shocking, a little. I had never experienced anything like that before either. So he was playing not only on my emotions, but on my hormones and all of those things. The issue with him, is that he was our boss and he was also telling me, 'You can't telling anybody, this is illegal, I will go to jail, the show will be over, everyone will be sued. You will be out of a job, you will ruin everybody's life.' And it is scary and it's imitating, especially when you are that young."

When Kelly asked how often that happened, Eggert shared, "That happened quite often, through the age of 16."

She added, "More than ten times, more like probably once a week. And then on set, there was just a lot of groping, a lot of fondling, a lot of pulling me on his lap, trying to sneak kisses in the back, which other cast members saw."

Talking about speaking up now, Eggert shared, "What my truth is, is that I wasn't ready to tell my story and for me it was always protecting the show and protecting that whole legacy that nothing happened there. That was my delusion and that was my cover-up always."

Eggert also maintains that she was 17 when she and Baio first had sexual intercourse, not 18, which is the age of consent in California.