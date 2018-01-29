7 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2018 Grammys

Oh, our bursting hearts.

Though every year it inevitably feels a little weird to press pause on the actors for a weekend and turn our attention entirely to music, that's just how the awards season calendar goes. (There's a Super Bowl to be played next Sunday, too!) Luckily, the Grammy Awards have the potential to go where the movie and TV awards, no matter how powerful the productions, can't quite reach—which is straight into our souls.

At the Grammys, you see performances that never before or never will again exist in nature. You see artists whose lives changed forever when they first heard their musical heroes, be it the Beatles or Rolling Stones, Cyndi Lauper or Michael Jackson, NWA or A Tribe Called Quest, and they've been trying to make it happen for themselves ever since. There's a genre for everyone and, though not every artist and technician gets his or her due on live TV, you can tell from the overall vibe in the audience—an audience that's on its feet way more than at any other award show—that rockin' out (or swaying, or crying) to live music almost never fails to bring people together, or to make your own musical idols look like any other ecstatic concertgoer.

And the 2018 Grammys did not disappoint in any of those departments, although surely there's already been plenty of disagreement over whether those little golden gramophones went to the right people last night. Here's what stood out at a show that reliably packs a punch or two: