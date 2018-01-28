Little Big Town Has a Special Message for Taylor Swift After Their Big 2018 Grammys Win

Steve Granitz/WireImage
The 2018 Grammys haven't even aired yet and Little Big Town is already celebrating.
On Live From the Red Carpet, the country music group found out that they won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their hit "Better Man."
Lucky for us, we got their reaction soon after the news broke.
"It means everything. I don't want to put too much on awards, but it really means a lot when your peers and the community recognizes your music," Phillip Sweet explained to E! News' Giuliana Rancic. "We're so happy and thankful for Taylor Swift for sending us the song 'Better Man.' It's amazing."
As fans know, Taylor deserves credit for writing the lyrics to the hit song. As it turns out, the "Shake It Off" singer and Little Big Town go way back.
"We've known her since she was a baby and she used to hang out in the dressing room and play video games with us," Karen Fairchild shared with us. "One day she e-mailed us and said, 'Hey, are you guys in the studio making a record? I have a song in my back pocket that I've loved for a long time and I hear your harmonies on it.' So she sent it to us and we were like 'Holy cow, this is a big song.'"
As they like to say, and the rest is history.
While on the red carpet, all four members of Little Big Town were wearing white roses in support of the Time's Up movement.
"We have children at home and we want to raise them to know that they can always speak out and take care of themselves and stick up for themselves," Kimberly Schlapman explained. "It's so important."
As for all the up and coming musicians who hope to find success, the band had a special message and advice.
"Love and respect. We've been together for a really long time and that's what our relationship is based on," Jimi Westbrook shared with us. "Men and women: equal and respect. That's the main thing. We have to respect and love each other. That's what being a human being is about."
Congratulations Little Big Town!
