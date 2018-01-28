Little Big Town Has a Special Message for Taylor Swift After Their Big 2018 Grammys Win

The 2018 Grammys haven't even aired yet and Little Big Town is already celebrating.

On Live From the Red Carpet, the country music group found out that they won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their hit "Better Man."

Lucky for us, we got their reaction soon after the news broke.

"It means everything. I don't want to put too much on awards, but it really means a lot when your peers and the community recognizes your music," Phillip Sweet explained to E! News' Giuliana Rancic. "We're so happy and thankful for Taylor Swift for sending us the song 'Better Man.' It's amazing."

As fans know, Taylor deserves credit for writing the lyrics to the hit song. As it turns out, the "Shake It Off" singer and Little Big Town go way back.