James Corden Reveals 2018 Grammys Performance That Will Make Your ''Whole Body Tingle''

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Jan. 28, 2018 3:20 PM

James Corden is your 2018 Grammys host with the most! 

The late-night funnyman returns as Music's Biggest Night's MC for the second consecutive year, and as A-listers began to find their seats inside Madison Square Garden, he had a few exclusive details to share with E!'s Ryan Seacrestabout what to expect from this year's performers

"Kendrick [Lamar] opens with Bono and The Edge with Dave Chapelle in what is quite possibly the most unique opening to a Grammys you've ever seen," Corden shared. "I've never seen anything like it."

He also gushed, "There's some other huge highlights. Bruno [Mars] and Cardi B is everything you'd want it to be, Elton Johnand Miley CyrusKesha just made my whole body tingle." 

The pop star will perform "Praying," a song released amidst her ongoing sexual assault and batter lawsuit against music producer Dr. Luke

James continued, "Oh my word... You can't help when you know the story and everything and that song is so good! I feel very lucky just to be in the room watching." 

Tonight's festivities aside, Corden wanted to pay it forward by sharing a good luck message to fellow award season host Jimmy Kimmel, who is presiding over the 2018 Oscars. 

"Jimmy," he said, "It's James Corden. You are born to host this show. You did it so brilliantly last year; you're going to do it brilliantly this year. I'll be rooting for you. Right now you'll be in a suit feeling uncomfortable and I'll be at home in sweat pants eating food and I know you'll be going, 'Why am I not doing that?'" 

Good luck tonight, Corden!

Tune in to E!'s two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Grammy Awards special at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28

