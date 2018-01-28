James Corden Reveals 2018 Grammys Performance That Will Make Your ''Whole Body Tingle''

James Corden is your 2018 Grammys host with the most!

The late-night funnyman returns as Music's Biggest Night's MC for the second consecutive year, and as A-listers began to find their seats inside Madison Square Garden, he had a few exclusive details to share with E!'s Ryan Seacrestabout what to expect from this year's performers.

"Kendrick [Lamar] opens with Bono and The Edge with Dave Chapelle in what is quite possibly the most unique opening to a Grammys you've ever seen," Corden shared. "I've never seen anything like it."

He also gushed, "There's some other huge highlights. Bruno [Mars] and Cardi B is everything you'd want it to be, Elton Johnand Miley Cyrus. Kesha just made my whole body tingle."